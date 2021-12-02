iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBTD)

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $25.73.

