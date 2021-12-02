iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.