iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI opened at $25.31 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30.

