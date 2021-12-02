iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Decreased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 4.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 189,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,567. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.