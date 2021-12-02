iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17,089.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 589,914 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,671,000.

Shares of IEUS opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.