iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.07. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.77. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $136.75.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.