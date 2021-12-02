iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,519,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.76 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

