iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period.

IJK traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.48. 3,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,210. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

