iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 488,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,056,845 shares.The stock last traded at $110.75 and had previously closed at $108.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.