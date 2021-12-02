iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 232,156 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $108.67 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.