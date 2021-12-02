iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $67.29.

