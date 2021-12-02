Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given Hold Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.37.

Get Italk alerts:

TALK stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Italk will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth about $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth about $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth about $29,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.