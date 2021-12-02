Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,192 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131,959 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

