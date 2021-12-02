ITM Power’s (ITMPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ITM Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

