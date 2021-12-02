IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Up 45.0% in November

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,400 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. IWG has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IWG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

