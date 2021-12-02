J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.96 billion-$8.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.20. 15,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

