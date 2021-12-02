James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a PE ratio of 553.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.