Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 718,815 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 482,450 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $87.92. 123,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,660. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

