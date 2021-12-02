Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.