Jason Honeyman Buys 3,373 Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($41.30) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($139,300.41).

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 3,176 ($41.49) on Thursday. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,273.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,365.47. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,230 ($55.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,941.64 ($51.50).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

