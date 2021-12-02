JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCDXF. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

