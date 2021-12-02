Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €83.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.67 ($81.44).

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom has a 52 week low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a 52 week high of €64.14 ($72.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.61.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.