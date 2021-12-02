Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for IMI in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53. IMI has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

