Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

HIMS stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

