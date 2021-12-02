Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.84). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.26.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

