Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $121.28 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $210,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

