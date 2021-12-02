JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,417. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.