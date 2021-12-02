JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. JinkoSolar updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:JKS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

