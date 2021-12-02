JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 5.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.00. 5,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,155,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

