Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 792,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,713 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 14.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYAC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,793. Jiya Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

