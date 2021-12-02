JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

TSM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.83. 303,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786,254. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

