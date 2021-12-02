JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.74

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.74 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 86,718 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.10.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.