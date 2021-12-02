JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

ESGE stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78.

