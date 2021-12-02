JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 147,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,586 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 192,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.76 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

