JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $8.76 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $213.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.76 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

