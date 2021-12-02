JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

