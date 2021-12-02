Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

