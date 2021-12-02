John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,790 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.48% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $34,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

JHMM stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

