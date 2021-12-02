Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.70. 150,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,685. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

