Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 769,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,748,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.21. The stock had a trading volume of 243,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $416.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $147.69 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

