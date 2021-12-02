Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $994.65.

JMPLY opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

