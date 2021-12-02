Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 236,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.