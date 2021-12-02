Jordan Park Group LLC Buys New Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 363,636 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. DiDi Global makes up 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 7.81 on Thursday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.16 and a 12 month high of 18.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is 8.27.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.