Joseph C. Zimlich Sells 3,391 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.82. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Western Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $647,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Western Financial by 69.1% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.