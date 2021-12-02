Joseph C. Zimlich Sells 3,391 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.82. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
