Josh Silverman Sells 38,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $259.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

