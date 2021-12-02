JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.57. Approximately 95,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 148,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,189,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the period.

