JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

