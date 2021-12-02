JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.12). Approximately 334,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 471,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £185.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

