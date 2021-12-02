Juggernaut Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and $6.37 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00086997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

