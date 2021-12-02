KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KB Home were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 19.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 16.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

KBH stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

